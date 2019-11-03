Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 759,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.48.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

