Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 33,888 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,888 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 59,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in General Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 14.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 603.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 152,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 131,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 122,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 78,900,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,456,492. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

