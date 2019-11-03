Stifel Nicolaus Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $90.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 646,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,080. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.