Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,369,000 after purchasing an additional 460,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,157,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,954 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,469,000 after purchasing an additional 867,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,385,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 61,379 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $57.81. 319,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,555. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

