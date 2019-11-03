Strs Ohio Buys 200 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $318.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.62. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.80 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 22.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

