Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AT. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 147,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 123,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 56,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.35. 315,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,099. Atlantic Power Corp has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Atlantic Power had a return on equity of 2,480.35% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

