Strs Ohio Has $568,000 Stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDLI shares. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 741,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,169. The stock has a market cap of $322.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.63. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of ($22.53) million for the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

