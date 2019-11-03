Strs Ohio Has $573,000 Holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 53,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $35.38. 23,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. Seneca Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.

SENEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.