Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CRA International were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in CRA International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 274,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $51.60. 65,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,622. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $387.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

