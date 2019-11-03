Strs Ohio Sells 4,000 Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in DHI Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHX. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 86,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,421. DHI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

