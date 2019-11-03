SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.50

Shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 14166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUJHY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

