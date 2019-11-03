SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

FUJHY stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 14,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,746 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

