Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 492 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $197,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after buying an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,756,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,496,000 after buying an additional 94,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after buying an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,907 shares of company stock worth $47,086,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

ITW traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.79. 1,521,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.50. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $173.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

