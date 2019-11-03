Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Cigna worth $227,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 48.7% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 53.0% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.51. 3,390,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.30%. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.14.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.