Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $251.06 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,149,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Enbridge worth $251,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 86,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.79.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. 1,944,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

