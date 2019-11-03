Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,626,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,455 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $176,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 62,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 184,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 96,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,738,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,628.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,010 shares of company stock valued at $9,454,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,066. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

