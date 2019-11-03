Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,265 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $200,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $7.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.17. 431,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,063. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $487.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.