Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on SMMF shares. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 202.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMMF traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

