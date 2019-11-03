Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded at Cfra

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

