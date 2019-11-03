SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will report $359.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.60 million and the lowest is $333.50 million. SunCoke Energy reported sales of $364.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunCoke Energy.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director John W. Rowe acquired 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $5.53 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

