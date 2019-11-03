Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,863,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 826,096 shares.The stock last traded at $0.65 and had previously closed at $0.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNSS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.87.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 563,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

