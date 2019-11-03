SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) received a $14.00 price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. ValuEngine downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

SPWR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,665,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,447. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.24. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $119,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $861,875.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,930.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SunPower by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SunPower by 207.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in SunPower by 8.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

