SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cfra

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.24.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,240.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $861,875.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,930.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SunPower by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 760,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 90,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

