SunTrust Banks Comments on Edison International’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.58 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Edison International by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,644,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,350 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,504,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,833,000 after acquiring an additional 966,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,304,000 after acquiring an additional 794,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

