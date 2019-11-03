SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE AJRD opened at $44.33 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 38,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $2,012,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,655,170.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $489,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,068. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

