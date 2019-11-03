SunTrust Banks Weighs in on MarineMax Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $143,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

