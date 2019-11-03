SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.65. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 9,900 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.70.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SuperCom Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SuperCom by 214.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SuperCom by 143.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SuperCom by 30.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

