Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.68, approximately 259,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 314,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jason Eric Evans bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,655 shares in the company, valued at $664,347.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 49.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 42.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.3% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 933,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 188,585 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

