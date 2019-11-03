SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $10.45 on Thursday. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

