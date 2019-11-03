Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 118 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 118 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 106.90 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 107.04.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

