Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Symantec were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Symantec by 995.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Symantec by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Symantec by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $223,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of SYMC opened at $23.41 on Friday. Symantec Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

