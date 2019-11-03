Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.77

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 22766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Dougherty & Co raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $119,966.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $415,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

