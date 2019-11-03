Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.89% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Synchronoss Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $272.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $37,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

