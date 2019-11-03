Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SYN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

