T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.54.

TMUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. 2,608,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

