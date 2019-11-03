Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Position Decreased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,362,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,848,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,914,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,400 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 65.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,866,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,149,000 after purchasing an additional 291,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $267.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

