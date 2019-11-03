Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,771,000 after purchasing an additional 316,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,934,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 700,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,091.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $944,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,893.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,221 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,205. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $62.35 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

