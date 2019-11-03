Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. 220,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,004. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,889 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 751,444 shares during the period.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

