Tate Deborah Taylor Sells 6,495 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 13.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

