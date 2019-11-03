TD Securities Lowers Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$1.20

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.64.

Shares of TSE HNL opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53. Horizon North Logistics has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.83.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$104.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$113.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

