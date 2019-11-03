Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $980,000 Stock Position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Epizyme were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,511,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,386,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

EPZM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,262. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.40. Epizyme Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $16.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

