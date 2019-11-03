Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Ctrip.Com International stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. 5,251,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,554. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.61. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CTRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.