Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.27. 1,960,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.