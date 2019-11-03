Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 124,404 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,404 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. 2,895,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

