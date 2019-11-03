Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 325,395 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,395 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2,258.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,203,000 after buying an additional 4,674,991 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,026,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,752,000 after buying an additional 684,554 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $47,794,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $35,228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $16,930,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $29.21. 713,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.