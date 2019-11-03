Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.40 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO remained flat at $$64.97 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.