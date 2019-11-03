Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 0.7%

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.75 and last traded at $77.17, approximately 92,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,063,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,057 shares of company stock worth $5,336,085. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.