Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $87,609.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

