Teligent (TLGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Teligent to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. On average, analysts expect Teligent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $33.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Teligent has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.50.

Several research firms have commented on TLGT. Raymond James cut Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.