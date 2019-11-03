Ten Lifestyle Group’s (TENG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TENG stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 132 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 88,807 shares. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.23 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In related news, insider Bruce Weatherill purchased 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £26,294.24 ($34,358.08).

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

